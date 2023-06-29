INDIA

Annamalai warns DMK govt not to interfere in temple affairs or face consequences

NewsWire
0
0

Police officer-turned-politician and state president of Tamil Nadu BJP, K. Annamalai has warned the DMK government not to interfere in temple affairs or face consequences for the same.

The BJP leader was speaking on the recent action of the state government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department interfering in the affairs of Thillai Natarajar temple, Chidambaram.

In a statement on Thursday, the BJP leader said, “The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department has been continuously working to destroy the worship practices of Chidambaram Thillai Nataraja temple, which is more than thousand years old.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that the Tamil Nadu government has no authority over the temples managed by the Denominated Community (Deekshithar). From the day the DMK came to power in 2021, Chidambaram temple has been continuously put into administrative hiatus and all efforts are being made to take over the temple by the HR&CE department.”

He further said that the incompetent DMK government’s action was not only against the Hindu religion but also against the Constitution of India and the rulings of the Supreme Court as well as that of the Madras High Court.

The firebrand BJP leader, who has taken on the DMK in Tamil Nadu, said that without belief in any Hindu sacred tenet of Hinduism and being home to a crowd that defames Hindu goddesses, the DMK, which is an atheist political party, was taking steps to destroy Hindu temples and its beliefs.

He also said that if the government further interferes in the affairs of Thillai Nataraja temple, then it would have to face severe consequences.

2023062931161

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cold wave leaves Rajasthan freezing yet again

    Old, incendiary object triggers bomb scare in south Delhi

    Gurugram DC rules out fresh lockdown in city

    One more held in land grabbing case in Goa