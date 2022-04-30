INDIA

Annamalai’s SL trip to improve BJP’s fortune in TN

K. Annamalai, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president, will embark on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, a trip deemed as a calculated political move by the party to improve its fortunes in the state.

According to Annamalai, the visit to the island nation which is currently facing its worst-ever economic crisis, comes on an invitation by the Ceylon Workers Congress.

While speaking to IANS, he said: “I am leaving for a four-day trip to Sri Lanka and would meet lawmakers, NGO representatives and political leaders. I will present a report on the situation in the island nation to Union Home Minister Amit Shahji and BJP president J.P. Nadda.”

The Ceylon Workers Congress has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending financial support to the tune of $1 billion to the island nation.

In a statement, it said: “We the people of Indian origin would like to honour him for his commitment to support us. We are planning this occasion along with the May Day celebrations on May 1 in the country which was visited by the Prime Minister in 2017 and addressed the people of Indian origin and also promised 10,000 houses the construction of which is taking now.”

The BJP is trying to make its presence felt in Tamil Nadu and with a political alliance with the AIADMK, the party has gained momentum in state politics.

