Suspended BJP leader in Tamil Nadu Gayathri Raghuram on Friday accused party state chief K. Annamalai’s “war room” of carrying personalised attacks against her.

In a Twitter post, Raghuram, who is an actor, said: “Under Annamalai ji’s leadership we get worst and disgusting personal attack from the war room. I request@tnpolice to do an inquiry. They are passing slur comments against women.”

Raghuram was suspended from the party on November 22 by Annamalai, following her fight on social media with party Industrial Cell’s Vice Chairman, Selvakumar, whom she blamed for her trolling online

Also, BJP OBC Morcha leader, Tiruchi Surya had a spat with the party Minority Cell Chairperson, Daisy Charan and Raghuram joined issue against him in this matter also.

Surya, son of senior DMK leader and MP Tiruchi Siva, had joined the BJP but after this issue, quit the party.

