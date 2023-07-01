INDIA

Anne Hathaway remembers ‘Get Smart’ co-actor Alan Arkin in a heartfelt note

  Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is remembering Alan Arkin following news of his death. On Friday, the actress, 40, shared a touching tribute on Instagram dedicated to the late actor, who died at 89.

The two starred alongside each other in ‘Get Smart’, an action spy comedy film released in 2008, reports People magazine.

“Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have got to work with him on Get Smart,” she began.

“He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro’s pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist.” She continued: “He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three-year-old self and is at the centre of some of my most cherished and fond career memories. I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves).”

As per People, Hathaway’s touching note was accompanied by a portrait of Arkin, a photo of them together at a red carpet event, and a still shot from their movie ‘Get Smart’. In a statement shared with People, Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony spoke out on behalf of the family. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” the message read.

The Academy Award and Tony-winning actor was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 in ‘From the Second City’ and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963’s ‘Enter Laughing’.

2023070132278

