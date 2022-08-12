Anne Heche has passed away. Her death was reported by The Guardian.

The media outlet quoted a social media announcement by a friend.

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared,” Nancy Davis reportedly wrote on Instagram.

“Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me … My heart is broken.”

In a statement shared with the public on Friday, Heche’s family and friends said the actress “was not expected to survive” her injuries from the crash.

The 53-year-old-actress is survived by her two sons.