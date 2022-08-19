Late actress Anne Heche once warned Portia de Rossi against dating her ex Ellen DeGeneres.

A podcast of the “Hung” actress revealing she warned Portia against dating Ellen has resurfaced in the wake of the actress’ death, reports showbiz.com.

During a July 2021 episode of the late star’s “Better Together” podcast, with co-host Heather Duffy, she recalled telling the Aussie star not to pursue a relationship with the comedienne as it may end badly like it did for her.

“By the way, I warned her,” she told her co-host.

“Portia even asked me about Ellen. Portia came to my wedding because I was on ‘Ally McBeal’ with her. Portia even said, ‘I’m gonna go after Ellen.’ “

Anne told Heather that she explained to Portia that during her three-year relationship with Ellen, from 1997 to 2000, they were seen as the faces of the LGBTQ community.

“‘You won’t be the poster child, girl, because guess what, that poster child has already been taken’,” Anne recalled as having told Portia.

“‘And by the way, it wasn’t a great spot. But, yours ain’t gonna be any easier. And I’m telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!'”

Despite the warning, Portia went on to marry ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host in 2008, and celebrated their 14th marriage anniversary earlier this week.

“It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood,” Ellen gushed in an Instagram post featuring a series of clips of the funniest moments from their times on her former programme, “I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!”

The podcast resurfaced as Anne’s co-host Heather paid tribute to the late actress, who died after inhaling smoke and thermal injuries following a fiery car crash on August 5.

“I had to take a moment to begin to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend. Anne was joyful despite all the challenges that she faced in her life. She was truthful despite being in a business that is make-believe. Spreading love and kindness in the world is what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not give it back,” Heather continued.

“Fly free, my friend. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”

