Anne-Marie calls Diljit Dosanjh’s voice ‘insane, beautiful’

English singer Anne-Marie, who collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the track ‘Peaches’, has praised the Indian singer-actor and said that his “voice is just so insane and so beautiful.”

Anne-Marie made her debut in India last month as she performed at the Vh1 Supersonic. She brought the curtains down of the three day music festival. She she was excited about meeting “the beautiful people, the food, the culture.”

Anne-Marie, who has been nominated for ten Brit Awards and has also received a nomination for a Billboard Music Award, wants to visit the country again and would like to go to Goa.

“I would love to come back and visit Goa – everyone said it’s incredible.”

She said that she “ate so much” during her maiden visit in the country.

“I had a mix of everything, I wanted to try as much as possible! Spicy, but incredible!” she added.

Anne and Diljit collaborated almost seven months ago for ‘Peaches’ and currently, it has over 1.4 million views on Youtube.

How did it happen?

“We met in London when he came over and it was so much fun. I loved him and I loved sharing our music with each other. His voice is just insane, just so beautiful.”

Anne-Marie has churned out hits such as ‘Rockabye Baby’, ‘Friends’, ‘Psycho’ and ‘2012’ among many others.

How does she see the coming of social media and music together? Does it give musicians an edge?

