‘Namaste India’ is how English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie greeted her fans in the country as she made her debut at Vh1 Supersonic.

The stage was decorated with life size teddy bears. Thousands of fans thronged around the venue to catch a glimpse of her.

As soon as she entered the stage, the crowd went into a frenzy as they cheered, screamed and whistled for her. She even received some gifts including flowers from her fans.

She set the stage ablaze with her chart buster hits such as ‘Friends’, ‘2012’ and ‘Rock a bye’.

What was most interesting to see was that in the sea of crowd only phone flashlights were visible as fans wanted to lock the moment of their favourite artiste performing in front of them live.

She went on the stage and greeted by saying: “Namaste India. How are you feeling, are you feeling good?”

After her performance, she thanked her fans in Hindi by saying “shukriya” for making her debut in the country so successful.

Right before her performance, Nigerian singer CKay took over the crowd and fans couldn’t stop talking about him even after the day got over.

A fan even said: “We want CKay again.”

The ultimate day also saw a performance by youth sensation Anuv Jain, who performed with a guitar, his crowd favourite numbers such as ‘Baarishein’ and ‘Mishri’.

There was a sprinkle of Bollywood too.

Actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar gave a taste of his new album. However, the crowd wanted a dollop of rock and that’s when he sang the iconic track ‘Rock On!’

It was a fitting end for the music fest which also saw performances by Tyga, Divine, rapper Paradox Oaff-Savera and Bob Moses.

20230226-235601