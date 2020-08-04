‘Announce financial package on the occasion of Ram Temple ceremony’

Panaji, Aug 5 (IANS) On the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should announce a financial package for vulnerable groups who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, the state Congress unit demanded on Tuesday.

“It is a moment of pride for all of us that the foundation stone of the sacred Shree Ram Temple will be laid on the tithi of Shravan Krishna Dvitiya, Wednesday August 5, at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the auspicious presence of various spiritual scholars and saints,” Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat told reporters in Panaji.

“On this auspicious occasion, I appeal to Goa CM Pramod Sawant to announce a financial package for all those who have suffered badly during Covid lockdown and release pending dues of all Social Welfare department schemes on this historic day,” Kamat also said, adding that the move would be in sync.

“with the teachings of Lord Ram to help the deserving and needy, during critical times”.

