Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that the much awaited announcement on the posts of the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) and the state president of Karnataka BJP unit is most likely to be made on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa said the central leaders have taken the opinion on the LOP and state chief. The matter is likely to be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

“We are hoping that a decision would be taken in this regard and we will abide by the decision of the party high command,” he said.

Sources explained that senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who came to the state as observers, will submit their report to the party high command this day. The observers had taken the opinion of each legislator and party leaders till late night on Tuesday.

Since the announcement has already been delayed and the ruling Congress party is taking potshots at BJP over the issue, the high command is likely to make announcements by the end of the day.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in the forefront of the race for the LOP.

nion Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje’s name is being considered for the post of state President.

Both candidates are supported by Yediyurappa.

The party is also considering the candidatures of former minister and blue-eyed boy of RSS V. Sunil Kumar, former minister S. Suresh Kumar, BJP MLA’s Arvind Bellad, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, R. Ashoka for the post of LOP, sources said.

