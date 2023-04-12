April 12 April 12 (IANSlife) Trident Residences, a building in the heart of New Delhi, will debut 19 bespoke apartments this summer that promises to offer a distinctive urban living experience.

Designed to the most exacting and contemporary standards, Trident Residences has been envisioned as a secure, private, urban oasis. An exclusive community set within verdant surroundings, enhanced by luxurious amenities and a la carte services.

The residence rooftop will provide a landscape garden incorporating a contemporary water body and seating areas perfect for winter barbecues. Services provided by Trident Hotels, the residences guarantee contemporary elegance and effortless hospitality of Trident Hotels.

Shashank Bhagat, Chairman of BI Group said: “With Trident Residences, we envisage this first-of-its-kind, clean, secure, gated community that will deliver a new experience of contemporary urban living. All brought to you with the efficient service of Trident Hotels.”

Trident Residences have been designed by Architecture Discipline and award-winning principal architect Akshat Bhatt. Apartment sizes range from 3600 sq. ft. to 9,300 sq. ft. and feature neutral yet sophisticated interiors that permit personalisation. The bedrooms, bathrooms, family lounge, kitchen and living room frame uninterrupted views of the neighbouring Jawaharlal Nehru stadium while ensuring maximum privacy for residents.

Thoughtfully landscaped areas within the Trident Residences complex have been brought to life by BI Design. Greenery weaved into a seamless integrated design transforms the urban residence into a verdant oasis with abundant walkways and timber decks. Ground-level perimeter walls are lined with vertical planters to further enhance the landscape and purify the air. A secured pedestrian gate allows residents and guests to ensure security and privacy.

Exclusive facilities offered at Trident Residences include a concierge, lobby manager, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, 24-hour security, centralised maintenance and more. Apartment owners can also access the business centre, salon services and dry cleaning at The Oberoi, New Delhi, delivery from The Oberoi Patisserie and Delicatessen and priority reservations at The Oberoi, New Delhi’s award-winning restaurants and bars.

Apartment buyers will be able to enjoy Trident Privilege Membership, special offers at Trident Hotels’ food and beverage outlets and in-residence dining. Family members can also avail of reservation privileges at Trident Hotels.

