SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Annoying to see Alex Carey not getting due recognition: Ian Healy

By NewsWire
0
0

Australian cricket great Ian Healy is “quite annoyed” with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey not getting due recognition for his exploits behind the stumps as well as with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

After the drawn first Test at Rawalpindi, Pakistan are in dire straits in the second match at Karachi with the Pat Cummins-led tourists setting them a mammoth 506-run victory target. Carey played a key role with the bat in the first innings, missing his maiden century by just seven runs and emerging the second-highest run-getter for his side behind Usman Khawaja (160) as Australia declared their innings on 556/9.

The 57-year-old Healy called out the “pathetic commentary” surrounding the 30-year-old Carey’s ‘keeping, who took a record eight catches on Test debut in the first Ashes game at The Gabba in Brisbane late last year. Carey was criticised in some quarters for his performances in the final four Ashes Tests last summer, according to sen.com.au.

“I’m quite annoyed about something I saw yesterday (Monday, in the Karachi Test),” Healy told SEN’s Pat and Heals on Tuesday.

“The commentary was very, very underwhelming and very distracted. For mine, when the ball went past the bat, that’s when they stopped watching. Some of the takes of Alex Carey when you’re wicketkeeping to (pace bowler) Mitchell Starc swinging the ball late were unbelievable and never ever mentioned — it was pathetic commentary,” opined Healy, one of Australia’s wicketkeeping greats.

“Down the leg side, swinging fast, bouncing in front of the keeper, he’s moving his feet well at times, he’s diving well at times, he’s coping with balls that have bounced in front of him, and he was clean as a whistle — and they weren’t giving him anything,” lamented Healy.

“When he’s having a clean, skilful, tough day and making it look easy, I want it noticed. You know what will happen, he’ll put one down and they’ll criticise him. They’ll forget all the good work that was done yesterday following up his 93 with the bat.”

Carey pouched two Pakistan batters as the hosts were all out for 148 on Day 3 as Australia took control of the second Test.

20220315-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.