Amazon Prime Video announced yesterday, July 20, that their latest series, ‘Crash Course’ will launch on their streamer on August 5, 2022. The show has been produced by Owlet Films, directed by Vijay Maurya and created by Manish Hariprasad.

‘Crash Course’ features an ensemble cast and moreover it stars eight new faces – Hridhu Haroon, Mohit Solanki, Anushka Kaushik, Bhavesh Balchandani, Riddhi Kumar, Aryan Singh, Anvesha Vij, Hetal Gada and they are joined by veteran actor Annu Kapoor, Udit Arora, Bhanu Uday, Bidita Bag and Pranay Pachauri.

This latest drama series has a run time of 10 episodes and is a fictional series about two competing coaching institutes. The series captures the effect of warring on the young students who are preparing for the rat race of competitive exams.

The series is about the friendship, trials, heartbreak and life of the eight students and how they navigate through this constant warring of the coaching institutes.

Head of India Originals for Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit, spoke about the announcement of this latest web series and said, “Crash Course is a bitter sweet coming-of-age story that will resonate with all audiences across different geographies and age groups. Each one of us has been a student at some point in their life and Crash Course is filled with moments that will take our customers back to their days of being a student.”

Aparna further added, “The series has been created by Manish Hariprasad and brilliantly directed by Vijay Maurya. It features spectacular performances by a young new cast and the inimitable Annu Kapoor will see in a never-seen-before avatar. Crash Course is a sincere and relatable story of student life when you are dealing with fiercely competitive entrance exams, struggling to live on your own, negotiating with friendship, discovering love and are just forced to grow up.”