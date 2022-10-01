WORLD

Annual airshow returns to skies over Southern California

The Pacific Airshow, one of the largest to take place in the US, has returned to the skies over Southern California, featuring demonstrations by military aviators and civilian performers.

The annual airshow kicked off at Huntington Beach, a seaside city in Orange County, on Friday and will run through Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

This year’s event will be headlined by the US Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds”, and the Canadian Forces air display team called the “Snowbirds”.

“Thunderbirds” will perform new synchronized and exhilarating maneuvers that include a six-ship display, something new for the performance squadron, according to the airshow’s website.

Additional performances will include various types of aircraft, including F-35C, F-16, T-33, T6-A, and B-25 Mitchel Bomber, one of country’s most famous airplanes of the World War II.

Since its launch in 2016, the airshow, first called the Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow and later the Great Pacific Airshow, has seen an explosion in popularity year after year.

The event attracted more than 3 million people to the Huntington Beach last year.

