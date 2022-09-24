An anonymous letter that exposed the multi-crore Vyapam examination and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh is missing, while its mastermind is still to be umasked, even after the passage of nine years since the irregularities came to light in 2013.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reiterated many times that he got an anonymous letter about fake candidates appearing in examinations and on the basis of that he had given directions to the police.

However, right now, nobody seems to know where that anonymous letter is.

During the previous Congress government’s tenure, then Home Minister Bala Bachchan had said in the House that the department does not have any anonymous letter connected to the Vyapam scam. The letter was searched at department level, but in vain.

The scam was unearthed on July 7, 2013 during the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) when a gang was caught by Indore Crime Branch.

When the STF was probing the matter, the high court took cognisance of the matter and an SIT led by Justice (retd) Chandresh Bhushan was formed under which STF kept probing the matter.

On July 9, 2015, the matter was handed over to the CBI.

As per information available, in the Pre-Medical Test organised by Vyapam, cases were registered against 1,450 students and their relatives. The total number of accused in the case stood at 3,000.

The status of probe into the scam can be gauged from the fact that of the total 1,355 complaints, 917 have been closed.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the STF which had handed over 217 cases during 2004-2013 to the CBI, challans have been produced only in half the cases.

Only 12 people have been found guilty in the PMT scam so far, while probe in 150 cases is on.

20220924-181601