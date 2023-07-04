INDIA

Anonymous letter threatens Odisha-like train tragedy on Hyd-Delhi route

The South Central Railway (SCR) has received an anonymous letter threatening Odisha-like train tragedy on Hyderabad-Delhi route.

The letter received last week by the SCR Divisional Manager threatened that an Odisha-like rail accident will take place on Hyderabad-Delhi route. The railway officials have informed Hyderabad police about the receipt of the letter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandana Deepti said on Monday that they received the information three days ago and the police are investigating to trace the person who sent the letter.

Over 290 people were killed in the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2.

According to the findings of a high-level inquiry, wrong signaling was the main reason behind the accident. The Commissioner of Railway Safety ruled out any likelihood of sabotage or conspiracy behind the accident, though the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the accident from a possible criminal angle.

Meanwhile, SCR General Manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain on Monday conducted a safety review meeting with all the Principal Heads of Departments.

Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRMs) of all six Divisions (Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded) joined the review meeting through video conference.

Jain conducted a detailed review on the management of the workforce to ensure the safety of train operations and hassle-free movement of the trains over the zone.

He instructed officials to follow the established safety norms and to come up with new ideas for best utilisation of staff. He also asked officials to continue the safety drives over the zone and intensify the inspections to ensure the safety of the train operations.

The SCR GM directed Divisional officials and staff to follow the safety procedures strictly as per the Railway Board guidelines issued from time to time.

Later, he also held a detailed review on availability of fire detection equipment and fire extinguishers on trains at both AC and Non-AC coaches.

He instructed DRMs to conduct regular inspections to ensure proper maintenance of assets to ensure safety and improve punctuality.

