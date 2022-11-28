‘Anonymous’ parents of a newborn, who was found in bushes at Ruria Dhuria village under the Bilsanda police circle ten days ago, have been booked under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent) and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015.

The FIR has been lodged on the directives of the child welfare committee (CWC).

Achal Singh, SHO said that sub-inspector Devanand Shukla filed a written complaint in the matter.

“After being rescued by the police, the baby girl was handed over to the child helpline. From there, she was admitted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) for a day on November 18 at the district women’s hospital by the CWC.

Later, she was taken to the district hospital in Bareilly for expert medical aid and care and was kept there from November 19 and 26,” said Nirvan Singh, district coordinator of the child helpline.

CWC chairperson Purnima Pandey said that after the baby’s health recovered, she was sent to the official custody of a specialised adoption agency (SAA) in Badaun for her further nourishment and adoption.

20221128-083003