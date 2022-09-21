INDIA

Another accused in Assam police station arson case held

Another key accused in police station arson case in Assam’s Nagaon district on May 21 this year, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shafiqul Islam, was absconding for a long time.

It has been alleged that he was among those who ransacked the premises of Batadrava police station on May 21 and helped set it afire.

The accused was arrested in a joint operation by Nagaon and Morigaon police.

Nagaon’s Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley, told IANS that Islam was arrested on Wednesday morning from the Moirabari area in Morigaon.

“We have already submitted the charge sheet in this case. Islam was shown absconding there. We were searching for him for a long time. Now he has been nabbed and the matter is being informed to the court,” she added.

The police officer said that a total of 24 persons were named in the charge sheet, of which nine were earlier arrested, two were minors, and 13 were absconding.

“Today, we could arrest another one. So, as of now 12 people are still absconding from the police,” Doley said.

The Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon district was set ablaze on May 21 afternoon by a mob following the alleged custodial death of a local fish trader, who was picked up by the police on May 20 evening.

