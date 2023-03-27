INDIA

Another associate of Amritpal Singh flown to Assam, lodged in Dibrugarh jail

While the self-styled Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh is still on the run, another of his associates was brought to Assam on Monday and lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail, raising the total tally of ‘Waris Punjab de’ members in the prison to eight.

According to sources, a team of Punjab Police accompanied the aide, identified as Varinder Singh, to Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport on Monday where they were received by the Assam counterparts.

The police then took him to the Dibrugarh central jail under tight security.

The Assam Police is yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest associate’s identity.

Earlier, the seven other associates, including Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh, were brought to the Dibrugarh jail in the past one week.

Meanwhile, a multi-layer security has been arranged around the prison.

The task of securing the jail’s outer perimeter has been allocated to a group of the elite Black Panther of Assam Police commandos, while the inner security has been handled by members of the CRPF, Assam Police, and prison guards.

CCTVs have been installed throughout the jail’s outer boundary.

NSA has been invoked on all ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit members flown to Dibrugarh.

In view of this, they were kept at a separate security arrangement, an official said.

