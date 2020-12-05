Canindia News

Another Bengal minister expresses discontent over party functioning

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

After Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, another West Bengal minister on Saturday expressed discontent over the party’s functioning and said that corrupt elements are on the forefront of political activities.

“You will enjoy prominence if you can be a yes man. You will get a higher score in the party. I cannot do that. As a result, my score is low. I cannot describe a good as bad and a bad as good,” state Forest Affairs Minister Rajib Banerjee said at an event organised here.

He said that people who sit in air-conditioned rooms are now enjoying leadership positions in the party.

“I am saying this as a member of the state cabinet and the Trinamool Congress. I’m still a minister and a party member. In future, if I have to say anything in the party, I shall definitely do so. But I don’t think I should discuss that now with the mediapersons,” the minister said.

A Trinamool Congress legislator from Howrah’s Domjur constituency, Banerjee said that the issue of grievances among party leaders should be taken seriously. He also admitted that if Adhikari defects the party, it would be a huge loss for the Trinamool.

Earlier in July this year, Banerjee had also raised his voice against the alleged corruption in the ruling formation. “Catching the small fish will not help if corruption has to be rooted out from the party. The big fish also have to be nabbed,” he had said.

Reacting to Banerjee’s controversial statement, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said: “Rajib is a good man. He is our minister and he is like my brother. He is doing a good job.”

However, Panchayat Affairs Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that such anti-party statements are absolutely “uncalled for”.

BJP’s all-India Vice President Mukul Roy said: “Rajib is a good minister. He is doing great work. Whatever he said it is a general feeling of Trinamool Congress workers who have been working for the party from the very beginning.”

–IANS

sbn/arm

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ready to bring Uniform Civil Code if people want: CT Ravi

CanIndia New Wire Service

PM to green signal Agra Metro Project on Monday

CanIndia New Wire Service

Tomar: APMC will be strengthened, Modi govt fully committed to farmers’ welfare

CanIndia New Wire Service

Odisha STA warns to suspend DL if pillion rider found helmetless

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bihar: Nitish Kumar meets Upendra Kushwaha, sparks speculation

CanIndia New Wire Service

BJP playing the game of trying to topple our govt, says Gehlot

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid-19: Goa to adopt Bihar assembly polls protocols for ZP polls

CanIndia New Wire Service

SC upholds conviction in rape case, says accused took advantage of victim’s low IQ

CanIndia New Wire Service

5th round of govt-farmer talks inconclusive, next meet on Dec 9

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested