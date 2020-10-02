Another Bengal Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) Another West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy has tested positive for Covid-19, state Health department’s sources said on Friday.

Roy underwent a Covid test on Thursday.

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, a senior official of the state health department informed the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs that Roy’s Covid report was positive.

Roy was immediately admitted to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. The Minister is asymptotic and keeping stable so far, family sources said.

Roy’s wife and daughter went for self isolation after he was tested positive.

Earlier, West Bengal Sunderbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira had also been tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Several state Cabinet members, including Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari , Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipri yo Mullick and Animal Husbandry Minister Swapan Debnath had tested Covid-19 positive in the past. They have all recovered now.

–IANS

sbn/sdr/