Handing another blow to the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the appointment of Dr Ciza Thomas as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Earlier on November 8, the Vijayan government had moved an urgent petition seeking a stay on her appointment. The Kerala high court then refused a stay, but agreed to hear the case.

On Tuesday, it upheld the appointment made by Khan, who happens to be the Chancellor of the state university.

The court, however, directed the Vijayan government to ensure that a permanent VC be appointed in a matter of two to three months and asked them to start the procedures for it.

It was Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who gave the orders to Thomas to take over, after the Supreme court’s recent ruling that the incumbent VC was not appointed following the guidelines of the UGC and hence was asked to quit.

While the Vijayan government gave their nominee to the post of in-charge VC, Khan refused that and instead appointed Thomas.

The state government then approached the High Court, seeking a stay.

The court refused a stay, despite the state saying that they are the appointing authority, and asked Thomas to continue and posted the case for further hearing.

Ever since she took over the in-charge post of VC, she had to face strong protests from the SFI and the CPI-M backed service organisations.

She had to write on a piece of paper to inform the Chancellor that she has taken over charge, after there was non-cooperation from the office staff of KTU.

And now with the fresh order clearing the appointment made by Khan, this is going to be fodder for the Congress-led opposition when the special session of the Kerala Assembly meets on December 5.

