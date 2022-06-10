A 49-year-old driving instructor from Brampton has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.

Police said that in April, a 17-year-old young person hired a driving instructor operating out of a Brampton location to instruct them over several lessons. It is alleged that the driving instructor sexually assaulted the young person during the course of their lesson.

On June 3, police arrested and charged Munish ‘Mike’ Bhardwaj, a 49-year-old man from Brampton, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on August 22, 2022.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on this or any similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.