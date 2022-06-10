COMMUNITY

Another Brampton driving instructor arrested for sexual assault

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
16

A 49-year-old driving instructor from Brampton has been charged in a sexual assault investigation.

Police said that in April, a 17-year-old young person hired a driving instructor operating out of a Brampton location to instruct them over several lessons. It is alleged that the driving instructor sexually assaulted the young person during the course of their lesson.

On June 3, police arrested and charged Munish ‘Mike’ Bhardwaj, a 49-year-old man from Brampton, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on August 22, 2022.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on this or any similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New COVID-19 cases rise as Canada eases health restrictions

    Female students sexually assaulted at Western University

    Residents of Merritt, BC forced to evacuate due to floods

    5 Toronto vaccine clinics offering walk-in third doses to youth