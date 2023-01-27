INDIA

Another case of conversion: Satyapal becomes Samson

NewsWire
0
0

Another case in the mass conversion of 90 Hindus in Hariharganj ECI Church of Fatehpur district has been registered, after investigations revealed that the funding was being done from Naini Agriculture SHUATS (Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology And Sciences).

A police case been registered against 47 named and 20 unknown persons.

This is the fourth case of conversion in the ECI Church.

Satyapal, a resident of Tarapur Aswar of Malwan police station area, had lodged an FIR last April against the Evangelical Church of India (ECI) year for mass conversion.

He said that he met Lily C, an ANM posted at Bhitaura PHC living in Mission Hospital and he was converted along with 90 Hindus in the church. After the 40-day process, a bath was taken in the pool of SHUATS.

Satyapal got the surname Samson.

The strings of conversion are linked to Naini Agriculture SHUATS.

Circle Officer, City, Veer Singh said that a case has been registered against 47 named and 20 unknown under sections of forgery, conversion, cheating.

Satyapal said that his original Aadhaar card was deposited in the church.

After this, a forged Aadhaar card was given to him with Samson added to his name.

The police have now sought a search warrant in the court to raid University SHUATS located in Prayagraj Naini.

Documents related to conversion and funding will be examined and the police have gathered the details of bank accounts from several banks.

20230127-093804

