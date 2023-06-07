SOUTH ASIA

Another case registered against Imran, wife for forgery & fraud

The Pakistan government has registered a case of fraud and forgery against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close aides for preparing and submitting fake and forged receipts regarding Toshakhana gifts.

After months of evading the topic, Khan confirmed in September last year that he had sold at least four presents he had received during his tenure as the Prime Minister, reports Geo News.

The gifts include a rare Graff wristwatch gifted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Khan, which is currently owned by Dubai-based multi-millionaire businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Zahoor appeared on live TV saying he had bought the watch from Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, for $2 million.

According to evidence, the case has been registered in Islamabad against Khan, Bushra Bibi, former accountability minister Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farah Gogi and others under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the PPC 1860 for getting “illegal benefits” and for “active collusion, connivance, by assisting, abetting, conspiring, and engaging with each other fraudulently not only prepared, fake, forged receipts regarding Toshakhana Gifts such as watch, cuff links but also submitted/executed the same as genuine on which an independent verification is being conducted and the same has established these receipts as fake and forged”.

The new FIR has been registered after Islamabad’s leading watch dealer and “Art of Time” shop owner Muhammad Shafiq said in a written affidavit that he had not sold the Rolex watch and that the PTI leaders had faked his shop’s name and forged receipts for their political purposes in the Toshakhana scandal, Geo News reported.

The application says that the nominated persons are involved in acts of forgery and forgery is supported by the fact that the shop owner has also confirmed the fabrication on part of the accused persons.

