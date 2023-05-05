INDIA

Another CCTV footage shows Tillu Tajpuriya murdered in prison officials’ presence

Another chilling CCTV footage has surfaced showing the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya allegedly by the members of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang inside the high-security Tihar Jail on May 2 in the presence of prison officials, who appear to be standing by without intervening.

The entire incident took place within the sight of Tihar jail officials, who seemed to be standing idle by as mere spectators.

The newly surfaced 2.36-minute-long video shows the attackers forcefully entering a separate area where prison officials were in the process of taking Tillu Tajpuriya a.k.a. Sunil Maan.

However, the assailants proceeded to viciously stab, kick, and punch Tajpuriya in a brutal attack aimed at ensuring his demise.

The disturbing footage has sparked significant concerns about the level of security within Tihar and the apparent lack of action on the part of officials to quell the violence.

As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed around 50 times by the assailants.

Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.

Gangster Satinder Singh Brar, also known as Goldy Brar who is believed to be in hiding in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajpuriya, citing revenge, according to an unverified social media post.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that another undertrial prisoner, Rohit, was injured in the attack.

“The prison staff revealed that Deepak a.k.a. Titar (31), Yogesh a.k.a. Gainda (30), Rajesh a.k.a. Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) had attacked Tajpuriya with improvised knives. When Rohit tried to intervene, he was also attacked and injured,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Akshat Kaushal said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was lodged on the ground-floor of Jail number 8.

