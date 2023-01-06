One more new CCTV footage has emerged in connection with the brutal death of 20-year-old Anjali, showing one of the accused meeting Ashutosh, who is the owner of the car, near his house in the early hours of January 1.

In the CCTV footage accessed by IANS, at around 4.07 a.m., one man, who is one of the accused, can be seen reaching the house of Ashutosh to wake him up.

It may be noted that the first police control room (PCR) call regarding the dead body of Anjali, lying on the road was received at around 4.11 a.m.

Around 4.16 a.m., Ashutosh can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and both the men can be seen talking.

As per CCTV footage, after the talks, Ashutosh again goes to the house and then comes again wearing a grey colour jacket at around 4.40 a.m. Both men then can be seen going together.

Around 4.52 a.m, Ashutosh parks his car and returns to his home.

Police have arrested six accused, Ashutosh, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

Meanwhile, the sources also claimed that Deepak Khanna, one of the accused, was in fact at home all day and was asked by the other accused to take the blame since he was the only person with a driving licence.

Deepak even brought auto-rickshaw of his uncle to take the accused to their homes.

Another CCTV footage was also doing rounds on social media in which it could be seen that on the night of the incident after handing over the car to Ashutosh, the accused left the place in an auto-rickshaw owned by Deepak’s uncle, but the driver’s face is not clear.

Anjali, 20, died a painful death after being hit and dragged by a car for several kms in the early hours of January 1 when she was returning from a party with her friend on scooty. However, her friend sustained minor injuries and is the key witness of the incident.

