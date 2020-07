Bhopal, July 12 (IANS) The opposition Congress on Sunday got another jolt as its MLA from Bada Malahara Assembly segment, Praduman Lodhi, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Lodhi met former Chief Minister Uma Bharti around noon. Later, he met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma and was formally admitted to the BJP.

It will necessitate bye-election for another Assembly seat.

–IANS

naidu/tsb