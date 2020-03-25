Another Covid-19 case in J&K, tally rises to 12

Jammu, March 26 (IANS) Another positive case was reported in J&K on Thursday taking the tally of COVID-19 patients to 12 in the union territory.

“Another positive case reported just now; patient from Rajouri district of Jammu province. History of close contact with (now deceased) positive case,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said on his Twitter handle.

A COVID-19 patient died in a Srinagar hospital on Thursday while two children tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir.

With another positive case coming to light from Rajouri district of Jammu division, the total number of positive cases has risen to 12 out of which nine belong to the Valley and three to Jammu division.

–IANS

