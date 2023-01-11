ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Another day, another interesting claim from Britney Spears

Pop icon Britney Spears claims a woman once ‘matched up’ her husband Sam Asghari with a ‘pretty girl’ right in front of her – admitting she was “drunk as f**k”.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, made the bizarre claim in the caption of a now-deleted post as she danced her woes away to Justin Bieber’s hit, ‘Honest’, reports ‘The Mirror’.

She told her 41.6 million followers that she wanted to play the aptly named track at her wedding after one guest made a shocking comment. She said people “talk s**t” over her head “all the time” and that the strange woman who attempted to set up her husband was clearly intoxicated.

‘Mirror’ further states that in the now-deleted caption, she said: “The dance I wanted to at my wedding but don’t you love the ‘we have a surprise for you’. Awwww Thanks!!! I was watching the birds perform for me.. while sitting in a chair.”

Britney said: “The Mom points to my hubby and the pretty girl!! ‘That’s a good match’ she said and put them together!!! The balls of people, the ball of people.”

“Considering she was drunk as f**k it don’t matter. Y’all people talk s**t over my head all the time!!! Sup birds how y’all doing??? See the finger that’s my name, don’t wear it out”.

