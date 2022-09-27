INDIA

Another encounter breaks out at J&K’s Kulgam

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter – the second in two days – has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Ahwatoo area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

A Pakistani terrorist belonging to terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Batpora area in Kulgam on Monday.

Tuesday’s firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

20220927-182004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhumi Pednekar and Nykd collaborate to talk all things lingerie

    2 critically injured in chemical drum blast in Delhi

    Kriti Sanon shares Mumbai-Itanagar journey

    Oxygen supply increased, hospitals to have more Covid beds: Kejriwal