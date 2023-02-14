INDIALIFESTYLE

Another eviction drive in Assam to clear encroached forest land

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam government on Tuesday launched another eviction drive in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts to clear 1,900 hectares of encroached forest land, an official said.

Over 2,000 security personnel, including paramilitary, Home Guards, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Police, have been stationed in the Char-Chapori area of the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary region for ensuring a smooth eviction drive.

At least 50 excavators and 30 tractors would be used in the eviction exercise, an official said.

Around 2,500 establishments including houses and schools have come up on 1,900 hectares of land, a government official said.

Sonitpur district Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma told IANS: “We have started the eviction and it will continue for the next three days.”

According to officials, ‘illegal’ settlers were served notice a few days ago to vacate the encroached land.

“At least 80 per cent of the people who had earlier encroached on the land, destroyed the illegal structures by themselves and left the place. We did not face any sort of resentment while carrying out the eviction drive,” a police officer said.

Last month, an eviction exercise took place in the Paboi Reserve Forest area.

20230214-211805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat Giants bring on board Chris Gayle for Legends League Cricket

    Six cops injured after villagers attack them in Bihar’s Nalanda

    Couple found hanging from tree in UP district

    Porn film racket case: SC relief for Raj Kundra, grants him...