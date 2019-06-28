Another ex-Pak cricketer comes out with conspiracy theory

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) After Basit Ali, another former Pakistan cricketer has come out with a conspiracy theory saying that India will make sure Safaraz Ahmed’s men don’t make it to the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup.

Sikander Bakht, who played 26 Tests and 27 ODIs for Pakistan, believes once the Men in Blue are through to the knockout stage, they will lose their remaining games to oust the Green Brigade of the tournament.

“If India are already through, they will in their final match allow the opponents to win to ensure that Pakistan are knocked-out,” Bakht can be seen as saying to a Pakistan news channel in a video tweeted by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq.

Earlier, Ali had also claimed that India will “never want Pakistan” to make it to the semi-finals and that’s why the Men in Blue might perform badly and intentionally lose their matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, after suffering an embarrassing 89-run loss to India, made a strong comeback in the tournament, defeating South Africa and New Zealand. They have seven points in as many games and are currently locked in a fierce four-way battle for the semi-final spot with England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In order to qualify for the knockout stage, the 1992 champions need to win their remaining two games and also hope for favourable results in the matches of the other teams.

India, having 11 points from six games, and need to win one of their remaining three fixtures against England (Sunday), Bangladesh (July 2) and Sri Lanka (July 6) to confirm their berth in the last four.

