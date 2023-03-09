BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Another gas leakage in Assam’s Baghjan oil field, locals file FIR

NewsWire
0
1

In wake of a complaint of a gas condensate leak from an oil well, residents of Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday filed a FIR against Oil India Ltd (OIL), police said.

Many groups have also filed FIRs against OIL in addition to the residents.

According to official sources, the Baghjan region experienced fear on Wednesday as a result of an uncontrollable gas condensate leak from an oil well operated by OIL.

A senior officer at OIL stated that a technical problem at a suction pipe on the surface level of the BGI well in Baghjan is what caused the gas release.

OIL public relations officer Bhairab Bhuyan said that the gas leaked as a result of a technical issue that was discovered as the well was being put up for production. Technical experts instantly stopped the leak after closing the well, he added.

The government has been requested by locals to cease all drilling operations until safety measures are established in the area.

The Wednesday event took place about three years after the May 2020 Baghjan disaster. Since May 27, 2020, the well number 5 at Baghjan has been erupting wildly with gas, and on June 9, it caught fire, killing two OIL firefighters.

20230309-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forex reserves fall to 2-year low of $524 billion

    China smartphone sales hits new low, Honor fastest growing

    Fintech platform Volopay raises $29 mn, to expand to India

    Sri Lankan president calls for liberalisation of service sector to attract...