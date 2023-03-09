In wake of a complaint of a gas condensate leak from an oil well, residents of Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday filed a FIR against Oil India Ltd (OIL), police said.

Many groups have also filed FIRs against OIL in addition to the residents.

According to official sources, the Baghjan region experienced fear on Wednesday as a result of an uncontrollable gas condensate leak from an oil well operated by OIL.

A senior officer at OIL stated that a technical problem at a suction pipe on the surface level of the BGI well in Baghjan is what caused the gas release.

OIL public relations officer Bhairab Bhuyan said that the gas leaked as a result of a technical issue that was discovered as the well was being put up for production. Technical experts instantly stopped the leak after closing the well, he added.

The government has been requested by locals to cease all drilling operations until safety measures are established in the area.

The Wednesday event took place about three years after the May 2020 Baghjan disaster. Since May 27, 2020, the well number 5 at Baghjan has been erupting wildly with gas, and on June 9, it caught fire, killing two OIL firefighters.

