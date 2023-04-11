York police have charged a Richmond Hill man with assault and mischief after a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Markham mosque on Sunday.

Police do not believe this incident is connected to another recent occurrence at a different mosque in Markham on April 6.

Sergeant Clint Whitney says that on April 10, police received a report of an incident that occurred at a mosque in the area of Bayview Avenue and Proctor Avenue the previous night. Witnesses reported that on Sunday, April 9 at 8:20 p.m., a male suspect blocked the entrance to the mosque, exited the vehicle and yelled derogatory slurs at worshippers. A crowd formed outside the mosque and the suspect assaulted several people before driving away.

Members of the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, liaising with members of the Hate Crime Unit, investigated the matter and 47-year-old Mohssen Bayani of Richmond Hill was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Bayani was released from custody and is due to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on May 17.

Investigators believe there are additional victims in this incident who have not yet come forward and they are being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.