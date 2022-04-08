INDIA

Another hot day in Delhi as mercury shoots beyond 41 degrees

NewsWire
0
0

The residents of national capital on Friday experienced another hot day with the maximum temperature recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung monitoring station.

As per the IMD, the city had a relative humidity of 49 per cent. The weather was calm as no wind was blowing.

The city observed sunrise at 6.04 a.m. and the sunset at 6.43 p.m.

The maximum temperature at other stations in Delhi was — Lodhi Road 41.9 Degree Celsius, Palam at 42, Ayanagar at 42.4, Ridge at 42.9, and Jafarpur at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 244 for PM10 and 106 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 100, the department issued a ‘moderate’ health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.

The PM2.5 level was under the ‘poor’ category.

20220408-220801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata accuses Centre of diverting oxygen supply from Bengal (Ld correcting...

    Cybercrimes lab to check crimes against women, children in Telangana

    Ex-BJP lawmaker demands 15-day complete lockdown in Bihar

    Andhra Pradesh records 1,546 more Covid cases, 15 deaths