Another huge amount of cash seized in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 20 (ANS) Another huge amount of cash was seized in Kolkata on Monday evening and this time from a vehicle at the busy Park Street junction, police said.

On being tipped of by sources that person was carrying a huge amount of cash in a vehicle, a joint team of the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Special Task Force of city police stopped the vehicle driven by Rajesh Kasera, 49, and recovered cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh from a bag within the car.

The raid team members questioned him about the source of the money and the purpose of carrying such huge amount of cash along with them. As Kasera, a resident of New Alipore area in south Kolkata was unable to give any satisfactory answer, the sleuths detained him for further questioning and also seized the cash.

This is the third major cash recovery in Kolkata during the current month. On February 9 evening, a similar joint team of ARS and STF recovered cash amounting to Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Gariahat crossing in south Kolkata. Vehicle driver Dulal Roy and passenger Mukesh Saraswat were first detained and then arrested.

Just a day before that, sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 1.40 crore from the office of a Kolkata-based businessman, Bikram Sikaria. Later it issued a statement claiming that this amount was a part of the proceeds of the multi-crore coal smuggling scam.

