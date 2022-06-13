SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Another injury blow for Australia as Richardson ruled out of ODI series vs Sri Lanka

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian cricket team has suffered another major blow ahead of the five-match One-day International series against Sri Lanka beginning on June 14, with experienced fast bowler Kane Richardson ruled out from the entire series due to a hamstring injury.

Richardson suffered the injury during warm-up prior to Australia’s T20I loss to Sri Lanka in the third game on Saturday, and scans have since revealed the extent of the injury.

Though the tourists, under white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, won the series 2-1, it came at a huge price as three top players got injured, with Richardson also joining the list now.

The already depleted Australia seem to be short of bowling options for the opening ODI in Kandy.

Richardson, a right-arm quick, will fly back to Australia and skipper Finch said the veteran is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks. Australia side is already missing fellow quick Mitchell Starc (finger injury) and experienced all-rounder Mitch Marsh (calf injury).

It means Test skipper Pat Cummins is rushed back into Australia’s XI for the opening match of the ODI series, with fellow seamers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson to make up the remainder of the seam attack.

With Adam Zampa remaining in Australia for the birth of his first child, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar gets the first chance to impress with fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson left out of the side.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

20220613-115604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat Kohli should take a break from cricket to overcome lean...

    Ranji Trophy: Squad size capped at 30, two Covid-19 reserves allowed

    England’s national selector’s job may be revived; Ian Bell front-runner for...

    LPL: Bopara half-century guides Kandy Warriors to 6-wicket win