Another Iraqi robbed of $6,000 in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 12 (IANS) Two fraudsters posing as cops duped two Iraqi nationals of $6,000 (around Rs 4.50 lakh), here on Friday night.

According to the police, Karwan Taha Mohamad and his friend had come for a bone marrow transplantation of his brother at the Fortis Memorial and Healthcare Institute and were returning to a guest house in sector 39.

The accused in a white car intercepted the victims travelling in an auto near Kanhai traffic intersection. The two accused asked them to show their visas, passports, and verify the purpose of visiting India.

When they showed the documents, they were asked to present other belongings, like wallet and stealthily took out the money. The victims didn’t notice that, said Preet Pal Singh, ACP crime 1 of the Gurugram Police.

It’s the third incident of duping of Iraqi nationals via using the same modus operandi in the past one week .

On October 5, an Iraqi national was intercepted in similar fashion on the same spot and was robbed of $2,400 from wallet. Two days later on October 7, another Iraqi national was cheated of $11,400 near the Huda City Centre. His relative was also admitted in Fortis hospital.

According to police officers, it could be the handy work of an organised gang.

Said Pawan Kumar, SHO of sector 40 police station, “We have registered an FIR on the basis of Karwan Taha Mohamad’s statement. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify accused and vehicle used in the crime.”

