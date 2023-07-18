Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday announced that another ITO barrage gate has opened after remaining shut since last week due to overflowing water from the Yamuna.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Minister said “gate number 30 of ITO barrage opened at 5.19 a.m. today”.

He also posted photos of the barrage gate.

Since July 13, the Delhi government has been making efforts to open all the five gates of ITO barrage.

On July 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the reopening of the first gate after 20 hours of extensive desilting work.

But since the other gates had remained closed, the river water continued to flow onto the main road.

The ITO barrage has also sparked a massive controversy between the Haryana and Delhi governments.

Delhi has accused Haryana of neglecting its maintenance despite repeated requests.

On the other hand, Haryana accused Delhi of not paying the engineer’s dues.

Later, the Delhi government presented documents stating that the ITO barrage initially belonged to Punjab and was later transferred to Haryana after the two states separated.

They claimed to have demanded the transfer of ownership, but the Haryana government did not respond.

2023071840939