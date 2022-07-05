A jail inmate, arrested in a dowry death case, ended his life by suicide.

This comes a day after an inmate in Hardoi jail – also charged in a dowry case – had allegedly ended his life by slitting his throat.

Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar Singh said Hari Singh, a resident of Mardaura under the Baldeo police station area, was in jail since May 23, 2021, in connection with the dowry death case of his daughter-in-law.

On Monday late afternoon, he hanged himself from a pillar outside barrack number 7 with a rope.

His fellow inmates brought him down and rushed him to the jail hospital. He was referred to the district hospital in a serious condition and died on the way, the superintendent said.

The deceased’s son is also in jail.

According to reports, the deceased had spoken to his daughter on phone an hour before he took the extreme step and is said to have been worried about the case.

20220705-061401