WORLD

Another journalist killed in Mexico

NewsWire
0
0

Another journalist has been killed in Mexico, the prosecutor’s office in the southern state of Guerrero has confirmed.

Fredid Roman was shot dead in the city of Chilpancingo, dpa news agency quoted the office as saying in a statement on Monday.

Attackers fired at his from a motorbike, local media reported.

Roman worked as a journalist for more than 35 years and more recently wrote columns about education and politics.

He was previously the director of a newspaper he founded called La Realidad, which is no longer published.

This year has already been noted as one of the deadliest for media representatives in Mexico.

Less than a week ago the journalist Juan Arjon was killed in the country’s north-west.

The media organization Article 19 has counted at least 14 deaths in 2022, a record number for a single year.

Mexico was ranked as the most dangerous country in the world for journalists in 2021 for the third year in a row by Reporters Without Borders.

Seven deaths were counted that year.

Drug cartels or corrupt local politicians are often behind the killings.

20220823-092203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippines raises alert level of volcano

    ‘Elections in Libya must take place in appropriate conditions’

    ‘US sanctions part of comprehensive assault against Venezuela’

    HIMARS, M270 systems to help Ukraine hold back Russian troops: Defence...