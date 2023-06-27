After the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), another influential tribal organisation, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) on Tuesday reiterated that the tribal Kuki-Zo community would not hold any talk with the state government under Chief Minister N.Biren Singh.

KIM spokesman Janghaolun Haokip said that it is hardly surprising that the ongoing crisis in Manipur, the “preplanned ethnic cleansing against the Kuki-Zo community is the ultimate result of the despotic and chauvinistic governance under Biren Singh”.

“In fact, the oppression and alienation against the Kukis has gained unnatural momentum since N.Biren Singh formed his ministry in 2017. Inevitably, the Kuki-Zo community have made its resolution that a ‘Total Separation’ from the Meiteis is the only solution for lasting peace and harmony in the region, and that the Kuki-Zo community would not settle for anything less than what is duly guaranteed in our Constitution, the provisions for creation of a separate administration,” Haokip told the media.

He said that the KIM would always stand for the rights and privileges, and the territorial integrity of the Kuki-Zo community.

The KIM in a separate statement on Tuesday said that the decision of the Manipur government to invoke “No Work, No Pay” rule only exposed the “communal state government’s constant piecemeal ploy to achieve forced peace” through terror tactics”.

KIM General Secretary, Khaikhohauh Gangte, in the statement, claimed that the Manipur government is putting the lives of so many employees, particularly survivors of the violence in Imphal valley at risk.

Meanwhile, the ITLF, which has been demanding imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, on Monday rejected any offer of dialogue with Biren Singh or his government.

ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong had said that the Chief Minister’s intention of reaching out to stakeholders following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes too late after the loss of so many innocent lives and properties and the untold hardships faced by the Kuki-Zo tribals, there is no point in talking about peace without a political solution.

He claimed that around 106 tribals have been killed, 201 villages burnt, over 5,000 houses burnt and 355 churches destroyed, while 41,425 tribals have been displaced by the conflict.

“We have reached a point where the Kuki-Zo community can no longer live together with the Meiteis. N. Biren Singh, the perpetrator of the current ethnic violence whose hatred for the Kuki-Zo community resulted in the genocide of the Kuki-Zo community, cannot be the harbinger of peace,” Vualzong told the media.

The ITLF and KIM along with 10 tribal MLAs (seven of them belonging to the ruling BJP), have been demanding a separate administration (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals.

“All tribals and a large section of his (Biren Singh) own Meitei community have lost faith in his leadership and his government. The ITLF has held talks with various dignitaries including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Kuki-Zo tribals have voiced their demands including their political aspiration of total separation from Manipur,” the statement said.

