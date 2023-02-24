Another coaching student in Rajasthan’s Kota committed suicide by hanging himself, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kunhadi area of the city, which is a hub for students preparing for various competitive examinations, on Wednesday night.

Abhishek, 17, a resident of UP’s Badaun, UP, was living in a Kota hostel for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He was not going to coaching for some time but was taking online classes from the hostel itself.

Police officials said that it was reported at 9 p.m. on Thursday that a student was not opening a room in Datar Residency for nearly 24 hours.

“We went to the spot and broke the door of the room. The student was found hanging from a noose. A suicide note has been found from the room.”

In the suicide note, Abhishek wrote: “I am apologising to you. I came to Kota on my own free will. No one pressurised me. Sorry Didi, Mummy Sorry Bhai, Sorry friends. Forgive me, I have lost. That’s why I want to die.”

On receiving information about Abhishek’s suicide, father Aram Singh reached Kota on Friday morning. He said parents know how they raise children and teach them, but the coaching institutes “discriminate”.

“That’s why children are committing suicide. Why is such a situation arising? What is the atmosphere that children are committing suicide,” he questioned.

Aram Singh said that there is pressure from coaching institutes but there is no pressure from parents. “My son never told that he was upset. He used to keep stress to himself.

“Had I known that he will commit suicide, I would have taken it from here before. I say that the government should pay attention. The government should formulate a policy, so that the incident of suicide in our society is stopped.”

Five suicide cases have come to fore in just last two months in Kota.

