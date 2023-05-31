INDIA

Another Kurmi leader arrested over attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested another Kurmi leader in connection with the attack on the convoy of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The arrested person has been identified as Dhananjay Mahato, alias Joy.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has increased to 10, including Rajesh Mahato and Nishikanta Mahato — the two leading faces of the Kurmi movement in the state.

They are currently under judicial custody.

The Kurmis have been agitating in West Bengal demanding a Scheduled Tribe status.

According to information, the CID will present Dhananjay Mahato at a court in West Midnapore district on Wednesday, seeking his judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Department has also received permission from a lower court to question the arrested Kurmi leaders at the correctional home where they are currently housed.

Soon after the attack, Rajesh Mahato, also a teacher at a state-run school, was first transferred from his native village and was subsequently arrested.

Soon after that, the cops arrested Nishikanta Mahato, his close aide.

The attack took place after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a public rally, alleged that the BJP and the Centre were trying to create a Manipur-like caste violence situation in West Bengal by instigating the Kurmis against people from other tribal communities in the state.

Rajesh Mahato has alleged that the entire development was a conspiracy hatched by the state government with the intention of ending the existence of the Kurmis in the state.

He has also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to identify the real conspirators behind the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy.

20230531-121803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sefai prepares to bid adieu to Mulayam

    Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant: ICMR

    Chennai city police project, ‘Kaaval Karangal’ rescues 2,541 abandoned people

    Patna Police launch probe into SHO misbehaving with woman