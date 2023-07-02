INDIA

Another Maha political quake? Ajit Pawar may split NCP to join Shinde regime

NewsWire
0
0

The state political circles were abuzz on Sunday with the possibility of Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar splitting his Nationalist Congress Party to join the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

The murmurs started in the morning when Pawar convened a meeting of NCP MLAs supporting him, around three dozen-plus, to chart out their future political course.

Soon after the meeting, Pawar proceeded towards the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais, ostensibly to submit a letter of support to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

However, most NCP leaders and spokespersons in Mumbai remained mum on the developments which pointed to Pawar’s likelihood of joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government shortly, probably today.

Meanwhile, top Shiv Sena and BJP leaders including Shinde, Fadnavis and others have also proceeded to Raj Bhavan as well as several NCP leaders and MLAs, indicating the political pot was on the boil.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s leaders and legislators have not yet commented on the developments, arising as Pawar was apparently ‘unhappy’ with the recent shake-up in the NCP that virtually left him out in the cold.

2023070232735

