One person was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to forest officials, a wild tusker went on to rampage a few houses in Lengteng village in Kaliabor area in the district.

A villager identified as Ajit Chaura tried to chase the elephant away, the pachyderm attacked the person caused serious injuries.

Chaura was later rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

His body was sent for an autopsy.

Notably, human-elephants conflicts are on the rise in Assam since last few years.

Two days ago, wild tuskers wreaked havoc in Tamulpur district that caused the death of a person.

In Tamulpur district’s Guabari area on Monday, a man was trampled to death after being attacked by a pachyderm near his residence, according to locals.

The deceased was identified as Rajen Pradhan.

20230503-155403