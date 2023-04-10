INDIA

Another meeting on K’taka polls begins at Nadda’s residence

With less than a month left for the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP is holding a series of meetings to finalise its candidates’ list. The latest meeting in this connection began at the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda here on Monday.

Earlier in the day, two rounds of meetings were held, one at Nadda’s residence, and the other at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chaired by Nadda, the latest meeting is being attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and BJP’s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, among others.

As per an insider, brainstorming is going on a few candidates’ names, and the BJP will most probably release a list late on Monday evening.

