INDIA

Another minor gang raped in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Even before Hyderabad could overcome the shock of a gang rape of a teenage girl, the city was jolted by the news of alleged sexual assault on another minor.

An incident of a kidnap and gang rape of a 13-year-old girl came to light on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred under the limits of Moghalpura police station in the old city but came to light four days later.

Police have arrested persons for sexually assaulting the minor girl. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A cab driver kidnapped the girl from Sultan Shahi area by offering her a lift. He took her to Kondurg area in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The driver dropped the victim back near her house the next day.

After the girl’s parents lodged a complaint, the police took up investigation and arrested cab driver Luqman Ahmed and two others.

The police sent the girl for medical examination and took up the investigation.

This incident came to light a week after the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in posh Jubilee Hills area in a car. Son of the leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is among three juveniles and two majors were booked for the crime which was committed on May 28 but came to light last Friday.

20220605-191603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another Nihang Sikh surrenders in Punjab in Singhu murder case

    Telangana Police launches free lunch service for Covid patients

    Srinagar’s Tulip Gardens opens today for tourists: It’s officially spring in...

    Modi to inaugurate solar power, water project in UP’s Bundelkhand today