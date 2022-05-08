INDIA

Another minor raped by cop in UP

NewsWire
Yet another case of a police constable raping a minor girl has come to light.

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a policeman who is related to her family in the village near Atrauli in Aligarh.

The accused policeman, who was posted in the Bulandshahr district, was suspended on Sunday after a report from the Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police was sent about the incident that took place on Friday. He has now been arrested.

According to the police, the girl was visiting a relative when the accused policeman, who is related to the family, took the girl to a neighbouring village on his motorcycle and allegedly raped her.

Later, he also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, and fled the spot.

However. the minor informed her relatives about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Atrauli police station.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital for a medical examination.

A senior police officer said a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act was filed against the policeman after the medical report confirmed the rape charge.

The incident comes days after a 13-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped again by the in-charge of a police station in Lalitpur when she had gone there to register a complaint.

